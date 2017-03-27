Fifa will pay Seamus Coleman’s wages while he recovers from a double leg fracture as part as part of their club protection programme.

The Everton defender suffered a double break of his right leg following a tackle by Wales' Neil Taylor in Friday's 0-0 draw in Dublin and is expected to be sidelined for at least six months.

Ireland manager Martin O’Neill reported on Coleman’s “successful” surgery, but admitted it was too difficult to put a timeline on his possible return to action.

Fifa’s club protection programme means they will cover his salary, believed to be in the region of £50,000-a-week at Goodison Park.

Everton have sent their own physio to Dublin to evaluate Coleman’s progress.

O’Neill said that Coleman’s determination to get back playing will work in his favour ahead of a long rehabilitation process.

"It will take some time but Séamus has great determination and sometimes those things work very much in your favour, in terms of recovery."