Sweden's 4-0 victory against Belarus saw them temporarily go top of World Cup qualifying Group A.

Emil Forsberg scored twice, the first from the penalty spot, before goals from Marcus Berg and Isaac Kiese Thelin completed a comfortable win at the Friends Arena and moved Sweden level on 10 points with France, but with a better goal difference, ahead of Les Bleus trip to bottom side Luxembourg.

Bosnia-Herzegovina were 5-0 winners at home to minnows Gibraltar.

A Vedad Ibisevic double and further strikes from Avdija Vrsajevic, Edin Visca and Ermin Bicakcic sealed the win for the hosts.

The other game in Group H saw Cyprus and Estonia share a goalless draw.

Switzerland extended their lead at the top of Group B to six points after a 66th minute header from substitute Josip Drmic gave them a 1-0 home win over Latvia, while Andorra earned their first point by holding the Faroe Islands to a 0-0 draw.

In the later games, Belgium needed a last-minute equaliser from Romelu Lukaku to stay top of Group H.

Greece were headed for the summit when Kostas Mitroglou gave them the lead in Brussels but Panagiotis Tachtsidis' red card midway through the second half let Belgium take control.

However, they could not make the breakthrough until Lukaku fired home in the 89th minute and had to settle for a point.

The Greeks, who moved above Bosnia-Herzegovina into second with their point, finished the match with nine men after Giorgos Tzavelas was also sent off in injury time.

France returned to the top of Group A with a 3-1 win in Luxembourg.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring but Aurelien Joachim equalised from the penalty spot before Antoine Griezmann restored France's lead with another spot-kick. Giroud's header after 77 minute gave Didier Deschamps' side a two-goal cushion and made sure of all three points.

Sweden stay in second place behind France after Holland lost 2-0 in Bulgaria.

Spas Delev struck twice in the opening 20 minutes for the hosts, who have climbed up to third in the standings ahead of the Dutch.

Portugal narrowed the gap on Group B leaders Switzerland to three points with a 3-0 home victory over Hungary, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice after Adrien Silva had given the European champions the lead.

