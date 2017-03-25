Plenty done, but a long road ahead - that was the message from Cork City boss John Caulfield after his side made it six wins from six games with defeat of Dundalk at a heaving Turner's Cross.

Two Karl Sheppard goals edged the Leesiders to a huge three points, with the reigning champions making a game of it thanks to a David McMillan goal in the last quarter but ultimately lacking the guile to break down their resolute hosts.

That victory left Cork top of the pile, but Caulfield has been around long enough to know title tilts are marathons not sprints.

“It’s another great three points," he told RTÉ Sport.

"It’s only the start of the season. You know, 7,000 people after six games at Turner's Cross is phenomenal, but at the same time there’s a long, long way to go.

“In the end we were hanging on a bit but overall I felt we were well in control of the game most of the time."

With a sellout crowd roaring them on - hundreds more hung around outside the stadium - Cork produced a committed and disciplined display to shut out the Lilywhites.

They've been runners-up in each of the last three campaigns, and Caulfield urged caution as they look to finally find the extra percentage necessary to finish top of the pile.

“We did a lot of work all week," he added.

"We felt we could exploit them. We tried to see if we could get the third goal to kill it off but we backed off a little bit in the second half.

"Obviously with McMillan scoring you’re under pressure then for the last 15 minutes but overall our defending was very strong.

"We’d no Bolger, no Beatty, no Dunleavy.

“It’s been that type of start to the season. We’ve six games played and we haven't had the same 11. To be fair to the lads they've dug in really well.

"We haven’t rushed injured players back. The season is too long. Maybe by getting away with today by not playing the three lads it gives them a chance of getting back for next week.”