Ireland U-21 1-0 Kosovo U-21

Noel King's underage Ireland side got their European qualifying campaign off to a winning start with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over competition debutants Kosovo in Tallaght.

Olamide Shodipo's 56th-minute goal was the difference in a game Ireland could easily have failed to win, despite having the better of the first-half chances, Connor Dimaio seeing his 24th-minute effort end up on the roof of the net.

When the goal came, it matched the scrappy nature of the contest. Dimaio's shot was blocked but the ball was returned to the danger area by Sean Donnellan, and after Harry Charsley and Ryan Manning failed to hit the target, QPR man Shodipo finally turned the ball home.

Kosovo hit the post as they sought an immediate reply and Ireland again had the woodwork to thank when Mendurim Hoti's shot beat keeper Ciaran O'Hara but rebounded off the inside of the post.