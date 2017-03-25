Republic of Ireland captain Séamus Coleman is due to undergo surgery on Saturday as he faces up to a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

It is understood the 28-year-old Everton full-back suffered a double fracture of his lower right leg during Friday night's 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw with Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Coleman was hurt in a challenge by Wales wing-back Neil Taylor, who was sent off as a result, 69 minutes into a stormy affair.

Welsh manager Chris Coleman defended his player following the rash challenge.

"Neil Taylor is not that type of player. He's had a serious injury himself. He's a great boy, he's a cracking lad"

"Sadly for Séamus, obviously, it looks like it's a bad one," he said, adding Taylor had gone into the Republic dressing room at the end of the match to see the Ireland captain.

"I've not seen the challenge, but I've seen the outcome, if you like, and it's a bad one for Seamus.

"Yes, it looks like he (Taylor) has got that one wrong on our part. I've only seen it in real time when it happened and I didn't see a lot.

"I saw the reaction. I have seen a picture of the outcome, so my thoughts are with Séamus.

"Of course, Neil is devastated himself. But, no, I never said to Neil, 'What were you thinking?"'

"He's in bits to be honest," Joe Allen told reporters after the match.

"Tayls [Taylor] is one of my best mates and he's a great guy. He's really disappointed that one of his tackles has ended up getting someone hurt.

"But unfortunately in football these things can happen.

Martin O’Neill said the Irish dressing-room was "devastated" for their captain.

“It’s a bad break," O'Neill told RTÉ Sport. "It’s a real, real shame for the lad. A brilliant player, a brilliant character – we’re all devastated for him.”

Coleman’s team-mate Shane Long believes there was no intent on the part Neil Taylor, though admitted it was a “bad challenge”.

The Southampton striker could be seen comforting the full-back after the incident, but believes the Aston Villa defender was genuinely trying to win the ball.

“He caught him high. I think he was in tears afterwards," he said.

“He knows the pain Séamus is in because he’s been there before. It was a horrible challenge, there’s no defending it but I don’t think he meant to do it.

“It was innocent enough.”

Long also felt a couple of tackles from Gareth Bale were full-blooded, but above board, especially the challenges on John O’Shea and James McClean.

“Yeah he caught him [O’Shea] high. I think that was honest as well," he said.

“He was trying to get the ball obviously and scored a goal but he did catch him high and even afterwards with the kick in the chest on James McClean.

“Little things like that if they go your way could change a game but I don’t think there was any malice in it.

“I thought the ref did alright tonight. He let the game go.”

Taoiseach Enda Kenny described the tackle as “horrific” and wished him well on his recovery.

"It's not usual to find that level of ferocity in tackle in the beautiful game these days, so good luck to Séamus on his recovery"

"I thought it was a horrific tackle, a compound fracture [sustained by] the Irish captain, a very, very bad blow for Séamus Coleman,” he said.

“I hope the surgeons can mend that in a way that he'll continue to be able to play again, which is obviously a great challenge for him.

There were good luck messages on Twitter too, with Manchester United's Wayne Rooney posting: "Hope Seamus Coleman gets better soon. Horrible tackle."

Former Ireland stars Shay Given and Paul McGrath too passed on their best wishes.

Given posted: "Wishing @Everton Seamus Coleman a speedy and full recovery. Stay positive pal, and you will be back to your best again."

McGrath wrote: "Thoughts and best wishes are with Seamus Coleman tonight. The result of the game is put into perspective when something like this happens."