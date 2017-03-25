By Andrew Cunneen at the Carlisle Grounds

Limerick recorded their second win of the season with a 1-0 win in Bray thanks to a Paul O’Conor wonder-strike.

The seasoned midfielder’s 25-yard hit was the difference in a game that lacked any real quality throughout.

Martin Russell opted to make five changes from the side that failed to beat Finn Harps.

Lee-J Lynch and Chiedozie Ogbene replaced Dean Clarke and Bastien Hery, while goalkeeper Brendan Clarke was drafted in to make his competitive debut for the Blues.

Ian Turner and O’Conor also returned to the side, in place of Chris Mulhall and Stephen Kenny.

Bray made three changes themselves. Hugh Douglas, Conor Salmon and Conor Earley replaced Kevin Lynch, Derek Foran and Ryan Robinson.

The early stages were fast and ferocious - with the opening goal arriving just four minutes into the tie, courtesy of one of the aforementioned changes.

Limerick’s O’Conor broke the deadlock with a real goal of the season contender.

Seeing the ball roll into his path, O’Conor took aim from all of 25 yards.

His right-footed strike bulleted into the corner of the net, leaving Peter Cherrie motionless in the Bray goal.

Although the game was even, it may have been the visitors that went further ahead midway through the opening half when Conor Kenna gained possession 20 yards from goal.

He played what seemed a relatively straightforward backpass towards Cherrie, and the Scottish netminder had to stretch to clear off the line.

The home side were reduced to long-range efforts for much of the game and struggled to get a grip in midfield. A flurry of changes in the second half threatened to liven up proceedings, but neither side crafted a major chance for the majority of the second 45.

Ryan Brennan’s introduction gave the Seagulls a runner in between the lines and it was indeed Brennan whose free-kick was the closest the hosts came to finding that elusive leveller.

Bray Wanderers: Peter Cherrie; Hugh Douglas, Conor Kenna, Tim Clancy, Conor Earley (Alan Kehoe, 76); John Sullivan, Conor Salmon; Gary McCabe (Ryan Brennan, 66), Aaron Greene, Dylan Connolly; Anthony Flood (Jamie Aherne, 67).

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Shaun Kelly, Tony Whitehead, Robbie Williams (David O’Connor, 67), Tommy Robson; Paul O'Conor, Shane Duggan; Ian Turner, Lee-J Lynch (Bastien Hery, 84), Chiedozie Ogbene (Stephen Kenny, 61); Rodrigo Tosi.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Longford)