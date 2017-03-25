Wales' flying winger Gareth Bale passed on his best wishes to Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman after he sustained a broken leg in the second half of their goalless World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 69th minute when Neil Taylor was shown a straight red card for the heavy challenge on Coleman.

Bale, who will miss the next game against Serbia after picking up another booking, told Sky Sports: "We all wish him a speedy recovery."

Ireland boss Martin O'Neill knew something was wrong immediately after the challenge, adding: "I saw Seamus' reaction, he was holding his leg up and it didn't look good."

Real Madrid star Bale was quiet for the most part but he flashed an effort just wide in the 85th minute as Wales threatened late on.

Reflecting on the game, Bale added: "They made it very difficult for us to get on the ball. First half they definitely did that, second half I thought we controlled the game very well.

"We created some good chances and were unlucky not to get a goal, but I suppose if you look at the last 20 minutes playing with 10 men, and it's 0-0 - a point is the not the worst result."

Burnley striker Sam Vokes said Taylor was "distraught", as he reflected on a precious point for the visitors.

"It's not nice," he told RTÉ Sport. "'Talys' is distraught. It's not a great tackle. We wish the best for Coleman.

"It was tough second half for us, going down to ten men. The crowd really got behind them; you could feel the atmosphere, it was like a local derby.

"It's a point gained I think. We've got a lot to play for in this group. We know we need to pick up some points... but there's some big games coming up in this group. We're looking forward to it."

Wales boss Chris Coleman was quick to defend Taylor and revealed he had gone to the Ireland dressing room after the final whistle to apologise to Coleman.

He said: "Sadly for Seamus, obviously, it looks like it's a bad one. Neil Taylor is not that type of player. He's had a serious injury himself. He's a great boy, he's a cracking lad.

"I've not seen the challenge, but I've seen the outcome, if you like, and it's a bad one for Seamus, and that's a shame because he's someone I respect. He's one of the best full-backs in the Premier League, so I hope he's not out for too long.

"Of course, Neil Taylor is devastated himself. It's not going to make Seamus feel any better, but Neil is not that type of player and he's pretty devastated about it.

"I'm not sure if Seamus was there, but Neil went at the end of the game across to where the Republic's home changing room is. I think he was looking for Seamus and I'm not sure he got hold of him, but he went over."