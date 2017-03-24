James McClean is accentuating the positive of the Republic of Ireland remaining undefeated in World Cup qualifying after their draw with Wales, but also pointed that Chris Coleman's were the superior side at the Aviva Stadium.

The stalemate leaves the Irish four points ahead of the Welsh at the half-way point in Group D.

At times it wasn't pretty, with Seamus Coleman stetchered off after a bad tackle on him from Neil Taylor.

In assessing the point earned, McClean told RTÉ Sport: "If I'm been honest, Wales were better than us. You have got to give them credit, they passed the ball well. We were a bit sloppy at times on the ball and we know we can play better.

"That said we are still undefeated and the draw keeps us four points ahead of them. It's not a defeat, it's a point, so let's push on."

At the end of an emotional week for the Derry native, he also thanked the support his interantional colleagues and Martin O'Neill they gave him following the passing of Ryan McBride and Martin McGuinness.

"I have had better weeks, I've lost two good friends in Ryan (McBride) and Martin (McGuinness).

"The lads have been great, they have really rallied around me and the manager was first class as well. He let me go up to Derry on Tuesday to say my goodbyes."