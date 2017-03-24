John O’Shea says Ireland are "disappointed" that they failed to claim the three points after their scoreless World Cup qualifier draw with Wales in Dublin.

The visitors had the better of the game until they were reduced to 10 men when Neil Taylor was sent off for a horrific challenge on captain Seamus Coleman, who has a suspected broken leg, in the 70th minute.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, O’Shea said: “We’re just a little bit disappointed but were still [joint] top of the group, it’s a clean sheet.

“When you have the extra man, you’re hoping to create more chances than we did. It kind of encourages Wales to sit back and get extra men in the box.

"Aiden [McGeady] was fantastic when he came on, James [McClean], Cyrus [Christie].

“We were close but we probably didn’t have enough good chances to really deserve the three points.

“Wales, it’s a derby game, they are close games, there is very little between the teams and we always knew we had to be careful because they have a certain player [Gareth Bale] who wasn’t bad on the counter attack and he nearly punished us there once.

“But if we had of got that goal in the last 10 minutes I think we would have deserved it because we were trying our best. Aiden was unlucky a few times, the bounce of a ball.”

The Sunderland man came into the side in the absence of injured duo Ciaran Clark and Shane Duffy and declared that he was delighted to be able to do a job.

The 35-year-old said: “It’s amazing every time I put on this green shirt.

“I’m not getting any younger so the more often I pull it on the better it feels. As always, willing to help out.”

Asked about his captain, O’Shea said: “Fingers crossed for Seamus, it looked a bad one but we’ll just wait and see.

“Our thoughts are with him. We know the type of boy he is, he’ll come back bigger and stronger as he always [does].

“He has a fantastic attitude.”