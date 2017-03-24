HT Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales

There was plenty of huff and puff, but little spark at the Aviva Stadium as the Republic of Ireland and Wales headed for the dressing-rooms locked in a Dublin stalemate.

Neither side had a chance of real note in a cagey first 45 minutes, though the visitors largely bossed possession.

Glenn Whelan and David Meyler - a last-minute replacement for James McCarthy, who pulled up in the warm-up - both had shots in anger that sliced well wide, and Shane Long almost latched on to a cute Jeff Hendrick pass in the 31st minute.

But the Irish have lacked genuine creativity, badly missing the presence of Wes Hoolahan and Robbie Brady going forward.

Wales have had plenty of the ball without troubling Darren Randolph.

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, his every touch booed, has yet to make a decisive contribution, although his terrific 23rd-minute diagonal pass nearly caught Seamus Coleman napping; had Neil Taylor been able to control it, he was clean through.

As it stands it's honours even.

Martin O'Neill must now decide whether to stick or twist: keep things tight, or unleash Aiden McGeady or Daryl Horgan to exploit the space Wales' roving full-backs are leaving.