Serbia came from a goal down to beat Georgia 3-1 in Tiblisi and go to the top of World Cup Group D qualifying table.

The hosts went in front on six minutes when Nika Katcharava capitalised on some sloppy defending.

Just before the break, the Serbs levelled through Dusan Tadic.

On 64 minutes, Aleksandar Mitrovic's tremendous strike put the visitors ahead, before Mijat Gacinovic tapped home to put the game beyond doubt four minutes from time.

