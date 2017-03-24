James McCarthy has been passed fit and starts for Ireland in tonight’s World Cup qualifier against Wales at the Aviva Stadium, kick-off 7:45pm.

The Everton midfielder has been struggling with a hamstring strain in the build-up to tonight’s game but having trained for the past two days with the squad, Martin O’Neill has selected McCarthy to start in the middle of the park.

The starting XI sees five changes from the side that enjoyed a 1-0 away win in Vienna back in November in Ireland’s last World Cup qualifier.

McCarthy is joined in midfield by James McClean, Jeff Hendrick and Glenn Whelan, while Shane Long is set to lead the line against the Welsh.

With Shane Duffy and Ciaran Clark both out injured, John O’Shea and Richard Keogh start in the centre of defence, while Stephen Ward slots in at left-back in the absence of the suspended Robbie Brady.

Seamus Coleman starts at right back and will captain the side, while Darren Randolph starts in goal.

James McClean will line out wearing the number five jersey as a mark of respect to former team-mate Ryan McBride who died tragically on Sunday.

Daryl Horgan is in line to make his international debut if called into action off the bench, while the uncapped John Egan and Conor Hourihane are also among the replacements.

Ireland team: Randolph; Coleman, O'Shea, Keogh, Ward; Hendrick, Whelan, McCarthy, McClean, Long, Walters.

Subs: Westwood, C. Doyle, McGeady, K. Doyle, Horgan, Christie, Egan, Hourihane, Meyler, Hayes, O'Dowda, Pearce



