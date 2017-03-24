Wales’ World Cup dream could be as good as over should they get beaten by Ireland at the Aviva Stadium tonight.

That’s the view of former Wales striker John Hartson, who feels that a seven-point difference with five games remaining might be too big a gap to bridge in the race for World Cup qualification.

But Hartson does not expect his national side to be leaving Dublin without at least one point, while he certainly believes Wales are more than capable of taking all three.

“Come on. You know that. Wales win,” an almost disbelieving Hartson replied, when asked who wins with both sides playing to their potential.

“We’re a very good side. If both sides play to their maximum ability, we’ve got the star players, we’ve got the individuals. That’s what I feel and I don’t feel I’m going overboard there.

“When Gareth Bale plays well for Wales, we predominately win. He is a world class player, he is worth £100m.

“I just think we have the edge, I really do, and that’s not being disrespectful at all.”

Hartson compared Bale’s influence to the equivalent of Roy Keane playing for Ireland, where team-mates will raise their game as a result of playing in the same team as such an influential player.

“What happens when Bale comes to play for Wales is that he gives the rest of the team a lift because they all know they have to raise their standards.

“It’s like if Roy Keane was taking to the pitch on Friday night, the rest of the players know they must raise their game.

“Gareth has done that, when he takes to the pitch, that superstar of Real Madrid, that incredible specimen of a man, he is a Ferrari, he’s 0-60 in four seconds, he takes it, it’s zoom he’s gone.

“What happens when he takes to the field is that your Ashley Williams, your Sam Vokes, they raise their game because of the standard he plays at every week.”

The stats and the facts certainly add up, but Hartson himself is in no doubt of the strength of character that this Ireland team possesses and the former Celtic striker hands all the credit to former manager Martin O’Neill.

“We have to try and get back in the mix and try to win the game, it’s imperative we don’t get beaten”

“You couldn’t win a game a game under Trapattoni and he’s given you that belief again.

“I think Martin puts his trust in you as a player. He asks you to do a job. And when a manager trusts you and asks you to do a job, you generally go and do it for him.

“What he’s done with Ireland is remarkable. Ireland will be difficult to beat as they always are.

“They tell me you haven’t played particularly well in these World Cup qualifiers, yet you’re top of the group, how’s that?

“Because the players have dug in. You’ve had that little bit of luck, which you need.

“We can’t afford to lose the game. If we’re seven points behind, we almost need a miracle to top the group.

“I’d praise Martin to the hilt. He took a chance on me when other clubs didn’t and I scored 110 goals for him. He still hasn’t said thanks for that, by the way.”

Hartson puts Wales dip in form at the start of this World Cup qualifying campaign to expectations being very high following the heroics during the summer.

But the former Arsenal man admitted that he is really looking forward to tonight’s game, which he sees as a derby-style encounter and he feels that Ireland will be severely weakened by the loss of Wes Hoolahan, Ciaran Clark and Robbie Brady.

“I just think it’s going to be a great game.

“When you play England, Ireland or Scotland, the players know each other so well.

“When you cross that line, you’re playing for your country, everyone will do what they can to do.

“But with no Brady, no Hoolahan, no Clark at the back, so Ireland have three big players that are missing and that is a big opportunity for Wales to take advantage of those three big players missing.

“And they are big players. Hoolahan and Brady are arguably two of your best players. If Wales were missing Bale and [Aaron] Ramsey, you’d probably feel a bit more confident then.”

But Hartson accepts that Ireland are in the driving seat going into the encounter and can dictate proceedings, especially if they score first, while Wales will have to attempt to be very positive from the start.

“We probably need to score the first goal, because if Ireland get it, the roof almost comes off, the atmosphere…Ireland have just beaten England in the rugby so there is a real feel good factor about the place.

“Ireland have an advantage because you are four points clear, you don’t have to push. A draw keeps us four points behind you.

“We have to try and be on the front foot. We have to be a bit more open and be a bit more positive. Ireland can start quite conservatively, play their way, use set-pieces, the pace of Long.

“We have to try and get back in the mix and try to win the game, it’s imperative we don’t get beaten.”