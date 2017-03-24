Martin O'Neill has warned the Republic of Ireland they will have to prove their World Cup credentials all over again if they are to maintain their flying start to qualification.

An injury-hit Ireland host Wales at the Aviva Stadium this evening sitting proudly at the top of Group D after emerging from their opening four games - three of which have been played away from home - with 10 points.

That return, coming on the back of a decent showing at last summer's Euro 2016 finals, has sent spirits soaring as they cast an eye towards Russia next year, although O'Neill insists his players cannot live off the past.

Speaking on Thursday, he said: "Every single game that you play, you have to go and prove yourself. We have some results that went before that won't count for anything at all.

"We have some points on the board, which is great from that viewpoint, but again we're on show tomorrow night and we have to go and prove ourselves again.

"I think the players are confident. We have 10 points on the board and three of those games have been away from home. Naturally we are going into the game with confidence.

"We've lost a couple of good players, but I think we have players who can come in, who want to come in and they want to play"

"But there is a distance to go. I did think that teams were capable of taking points from each other and I think that has been proved."

Ireland will tackle Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales with a depleted squad, with Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark, Harry Arter, Wes Hoolahan and Daryl Murphy missing through injury and Robbie Brady through suspension.

However, while bemoaning his misfortune, O'Neill saw players step up to the plate in France as the older guard moved aside and is confident there are others waiting in the wings to prove they are ready to do the same.

He said: "We've lost a couple of good players, but I think we have players who can come in, who want to come in and they want to play.

"Regardless of what league they're in, they want to play as strongly as possible. They want to get a place in the team, which is great news.

"With us qualifying for the Euros last year and our achievements out there at the time, younger players just want to come in and be part of it - and not just part of the squad, they want to be in the team."

