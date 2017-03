It’s a crucial World Cup qualifier against Wales, and you can help Shane Long get into the zone with our interactive game 'Long Shots'.

Reckon you have what it takes to master your heading ability? Now is your chance to prove your worth.

Assuming the identity of the Republic of Ireland striker, you have to hit as many targets as you can in 30 seconds.

Click here to get started.

Well, what are you waiting for? (Works better on mobile)