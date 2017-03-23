Seamus Coleman wants to see the Republic of Ireland draw on the way they handled Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Euro 2016, when they come up against Gareth Bale and Wales on Friday night.

Much of the build-up to the Ireland and Wales World Cup qualifier have been about how Ireland can go about stopping the Real Madrid attacker.

Bale helped the Welsh to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and while Coleman acknowledges his threat, he insists that Ireland have coped against similar players before, particularly when they shackled Ibrahimovic when Ireland met Sweden last summer.

"We are a team which has played against big players in the past," he said. "I remember when we played Sweden in the summer, all the talk was about Zlatan and it's quite similar this time.

"But we are fully focused on our job and looking forward to the game.

"We were getting asked the same questions in the summer about certain players and you have got another 10 players on the pitch you have got to worry about.

"We know he's a world-class player and we are going to have to be careful and get tight to him in certain areas, but we can't just fully focus on Gareth Bale.

"They have got a lot of good players and we need to make sure they worry about us as well."

Coleman needs no reminding of just how good Bale can be having had to deal with him in the wake of one of his finest performances in a Tottenham shirt back in October 2010.

Three days after the former Southampton trainee had scored a Champions League hat-trick against Inter Milan at the San Siro, Coleman and his Everton team-mates travelled to White Hart Lane and secured a 1-1 draw.

"Everyone knows his story by now. He was a left-back, moved to left-wing. When he was doing really well against the likes of Inter Milan, I was a right midfielder and whenever we played them, it was a doubling-up job with Phil Neville. It had to be done.

"But he's really kicked on and he's gone on to great things. I wish him well, of course."

