Republic of Ireland midfield James McClean will wear the number 5 jersey in Friday's World Cup qualifier with Wales, in memory of his friend and Derry City captain Ryan McBride.

The 27-year-old Derry skipper was found dead at home on Sunday, just 24 hours after leading his side to a 4-0 victory over Drogheda.

There will also be a special tribute for McBride ahead of Friday's clash with Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

McClean, who will be excused from training with the rest of the Irish squad to attend McBride's funeral paid a moving tribute to his friend.

In an instagram post, he wrote: "Tonight we lost someone [I] had to the privilege to play along aside but also got on well with of the field, a warrior that literally would throw his body on the line when he pulled on that Derry City jersey, a club that meant so much to him, but more importantly a big gentleman of the field.. sleep tight big man may god bless you and your family #5 #townilovedsowell."

McBride made his debut for his hometown club in 2011 and has been ever present in their first team since

The centre-half was appointed club captain in 2015 and lived just a stones throw away from Derry's home ground The Brandywell.

Republic of Ireland squad as it stands

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Keiren Westwood, Colin Doyle

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce, John O'Shea, Andy Boyle, John Egan, Stephen Ward

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady, Glenn Whelan, James McCarthy, Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane, David Meyler, Eunan O'Kane, James McClean, Jonathan Hayes, Daryl Horgan, Callum O'Dowda

Strikers: Jonathan Walters, Shane Long, Kevin Doyle

