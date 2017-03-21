Thorgan Hazard has replaced his injured brother Eden in the Belgium squad for their next two international fixtures.

Eden Hazard, who missed Chelsea's Premier League win over Stoke at the weekend, was ruled out of the World Cup qualifier against Greece and the friendly against Russia with a calf injury.

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Thorgan Hazard has been drafted in as a result, the Red Devils announced on their Twitter account.