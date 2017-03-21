Patrick McEleney scored a goal to remember as he produced a scintillating run and finish for Dundalk against St Patrick's Athletic last weekend.

The Dundalk midfielder has arguably been the outstanding player in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division so far this season.

He brought his tally to four goals for the year with a brace against the Saints in the 3-0 win.

