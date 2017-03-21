Martin O'Neill's injury nightmare continues to darken, with Daryl Murphy the latest Republic of Ireland player to be ruled out of Friday's crunch qualifier against Wales.

Wes Hoolahan (thigh) was ruled out on Monday, joining Shane Duffy (foot), Ciaran Clarke (knee) and Harry Arter (calf) on the absentee list.

Newcastle United striker Murphy is the latest name to be added to that roll call; he won't recover from a calf problem in time to feature at the Aviva Stadium.

The Waterford man's first international goal plundered a precious point in Serbia last September.

Midfielder James McCarthy - who missed Everton's 4-0 defeat of Hull at the weekend due to a hamstring injury - is still being monitored, while Seamus Coleman, Shane Long and Jonny Hayes all sat out today's training session at at Abbotstown as a precaution.

O'Neill described the plight as "the lengthiest list of injuries that I have known since I have come into the job.

"Unfortunately it's happened at a really crucial time for us."

Republic of Ireland squad as it stands

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Keiren Westwood, Colin Doyle

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce, John O'Shea, Andy Boyle, John Egan, Stephen Ward

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady, Glenn Whelan, James McCarthy, Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane, David Meyler, Eunan O'Kane, James McClean, Jonathan Hayes, Daryl Horgan, Callum O'Dowda

Strikers: Jonathan Walters, Shane Long, Kevin Doyle

