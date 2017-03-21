Republic of Ireland international James McClean has paid tribute to former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness after his death overnight.

The West Bromwich Albion winger described McGuinness as a hero of his and a good friend, saying he offered tremendous support in a challenging time in his career.

McClean, a fellow Derry man, said: “[I am] writing this with a heavy heart. A bad week just getting worse, I’ve woken up to the passing of Martin just now. I am not going to shy away in expressing either how I feel.

“Not only was he a hero of mine, someone I looked up to, a man that has done so much for Irish people and Irish people’s freedom right to the very the end, he was also a good friend and someone I had the pleasure of having a good relationship with.

“He was a man I met so many times, had the privilege to share many a great conversation with, a man that always texted me before games wishing me luck, a man that through the well documented tough times off the field always let me know how brave I was standing by my beliefs, that I never was alone because I had his support and backing always.

“You will be sorely missed Martin, a great leader, a great hero and above all a great man. I’m thinking of all your loved ones. Beannacht agus buíochas a ghabháil leat mo chara.”

McClean is also mourning former team-mate Ryan McBride who passed away at the weekend.

Condolences have also been offered by Dick Spring on behalf of Irish Rugby.

Spring, chair of the 2023 World Cup bid, said: “Martin was an unwavering and enthusiastic supporter of Ireland's on-going bid to bring the Rugby World Cup to Ireland in 2023.

“His contribution was significant, particularly in assisting us to launch our bid, and is greatly appreciated.

“Martin's work in relation to peace and reconciliation has ensured we live in a progressive, peaceful and universally admired society, where we respect our differences and work together for all.

“On behalf of those involved with the 2023 project I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Martin's family.”