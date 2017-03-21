The ability to hold on to a lead is something that Wales must rectify if they are have any chance of qualifying for next year's World Cup, according to former international John Hartson.

Hartson, in an interview with RTÉ Sport ahead of Friday's Group D qualifier against the Republic of Ireland, said that the concession of six points so far in the group means that "we are not doing our jobs properly in seeing a game out".

The Euro 2016 semi-finalists led twice against Austria in Vienna before been pegged back. Home games against Georgia and Serbia also saw the opposition battle back to earn parity, with the Serbians scoring their equaliser in the 93rd minute.

Wales' only win came away against Moldova, leaving Chris Coleman's side on six points after four games - four adrift of leaders Ireland.

And while Hartson accepts that expectations were high after scaling the heights last summer, he does not agree that the side are a suffering a post-France hangover, while adding that they must get back to the mindset that served them well in qualifying for the Euros.

"We are taking the lead in games, but we are not holding on and that is a big problem," he said.

"There is an art in seeing out a game and we must rediscover how to do that again.

"In the Euro qualifiers we took four points off Belgium. In fact we scored early against them and were able to hold on. In this campaign the playing personnel hasn’t changed, our system hasn't changed, but our focus has changed.

“The contrast with Ireland is stark. You scored late to get a vital point in Serbia and then you beat Austria - first side to do so in Vienna in four years - with a goal after half-time and you managed to hold on."

With five games to play in the group, Hartson believes there is still much to play for but adds that Wales must not lose at the Aviva on Friday evening.

"I still think there are lots of teams in the group that can take points off each other.

"I don't think it’s cut and dry right now but you have that little bit of a lead over Wales. I think it’s imperative that we don't lose the game.

"We can't afford to go seven points behind you with five games to go. That will be too much for us to claw back. We have to go to Serbia and we have to go to Georgia."

