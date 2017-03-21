Republic of Ireland midfielder Callum O'Dowda says getting a positive result against Wales in their World Cup qualifier on Friday (kick-off 8pm) would make other countries sit up and notice.

Wales went two stages further than the Irish at Euro 2016, losing to eventual winners Portugal in the semi-finals, but the Group D top seeds trail this week's opponents by four points after an impressive start to the campaign by Martin O'Neill's men.

"If we get a positive result against Wales, it sets the standard," the Bristol City man - named Ireland U21 Player of the Year last Sunday - told RTÉ Sport.

"People are going to be watching, and even teams outside of our group will be thinking 'Republic of Ireland have done that and they're going to be really hard to beat'.

"That's what we want to do. We want to be the team that keeps going.

"We got a great result against Austria that people probably didn't expect us to get. I think it shows our quality within the group."

"It's going to be big. We're sitting nicely at the top at the moment.

"I know it's still early doors and you don't want to get too carried away but it's where we want to be."

O'Dowda made his debut against Belarus in the final pre-Euro 2016 friendly but despite not making the final squad, the 21-year-old has since forced his way into O'Neill's plans.

He came on as a substitute when Ireland were chasing the game in their eventual 3-1 win in Moldova and is grateful for the faith shown in him by the manager.

With several established players now missing through injury, O'Dowda is in the frame to make an appearance against Wales.

"Martin O'Neill has used me three times, and even in a World Cup qualifier," he said.

"Not even in games we were winning four-nil, he's brought me on to the win the game.

"The belief he's shown in me is really good. That's probably the word to describe it, the trust.

"You're looking to your bench and he's looked to me. It's a real honour and privilege to be working under him."



Watch Republic of Ireland v Wales live on RTÉ2 from 7pm Friday, listen live on 2fm's Game On and follow our live blog on RTE.ie and the News Now app.