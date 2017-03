Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has joined the Chicago Fire, it was reported on Tuesday.

The German World Cup winner will move to the Major League Soccer club on a one-year contract, the Chicago Tribune newspaper said.

It quoted 32-year-old Schweinsteiger as saying: "Throughout my career, I've always sought opportunities where I hoped to make a positive impact and to help make something great. My move to Chicago Fire is no different."