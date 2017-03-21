"We have lost one of the great warriors. one of the great players in the league".

The words of PFAI General Secretary Stephen McGuinness - and just one of the many tributes paid to the late Ryan McBride from those in the domestic game.

"He was the glue that kept Derry together. When you went up there and he was playing, you knew you were in for a tough game". Stephen Bradley, Shmrock Rovers manager.

"Loyalty I thought was a bygone word from football, but he was a one-club man, Derry through and through". Pete Mahon, Drogheda United manager.

"A real force in the game here in Ireland and he tried to drive Derry on in the way he played - it's a sad, sad loss" - Martin Russell, Limerick manager.