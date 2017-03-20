The Irish soccer community has been left in a state of shock at the sudden passing of Ryan McBride and not surprisingly many tributes and condolences have been flooding in.

The 27-year-old skippered Derry City in their 4-0 win over Drogheda on Saturday but was found dead at his home in Derry on Sunday evening. The cause of death is unknown.

President Michael D Higgins paid tribute by saying: "Along with all those who support Irish football, I express my sadness and condolences to the family of Derry captain Ryan McBride."

The FAI CEO John Delaney said that "Irish football is in mourning with the loss of a true great of the game.

"I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to Ryan's family, friends, and his club, Derry City FC, for which he was their leader, their captain and their inspiration."

Derry City chairman Phil O'Doherty told the BBC that everyone at the club is "devastated" at the death of a player who "was a leader on and off the field".

"This news is so hard to take in," he said. "He started the season so well and scored a really important goal against Shamrock Rovers recently.

"The players and management staff are in shock and it's an extremely tough time for everyone. "

"He was described in many quarters as a warrior on the field and a gentlemen off it"

"He was incredibly respected. He was an ideal captain. He was from the Brandywell area and he just walked across the road to his home after every game."

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, Dessie McCallion of BBC Radio Foyle said: "He was described in many quarters as a warrior on the field and a gentlemen off it. He was a very quiet, unassuming guy off the field but on the field of play, no quarter was asked or given.

"He was captain of the club for one reason - he led on the field - he was a leader of men.

"There is complete mourning in the city.

"He had a tremendous start to the season. He scored the winning goal against Shamrock Rovers ten days ago. He scored and decisive goal in the 3-1 win over Dundalk last Monday. He led the team out and played his part in the 4-0 win over Drogheda on Saturday."

"Along with all those who support Irish football, I express my sadness and condolences to the family of @derrycityfc Captain Ryan McBride." — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) March 20, 2017

One of the toughest centre backs I've ever played against and some great battles with him. RIP Ryan McBride. — Seani Maguire (@Seani_Maguire_) March 19, 2017

RIP Ryan McBride. Once again it's a stark reminder that every other sports story seems trivial. Sympathies to his family & all at #DerryCity pic.twitter.com/oFazAcznd0 — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) March 20, 2017

Our deepest sympathies to all @derrycityfc on the sudden passing of Ryan McBride. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) March 19, 2017

We wish our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Ryan McBride such awful news to hear, may he rest in peace @derrycityfc 🔴⚪️ — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) March 19, 2017