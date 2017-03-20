Seamus Coleman believes Robbie Brady's famous goal against Italy bonded this current crop of Republic of Ireland players closer than ever before, and said that team spirit is the driving force behind their mission to make the World Cup in Russia.

Brady's late header in Lille - named the goal of the year at last night's FAI Football Awards - sent his team into the knockout stages of Euro 2016.

“We created a bond over there and all that was down to Robbie Brady’s goal I think.” https://t.co/cIlBxNDRdu #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/NSVDVoIkdT — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 19, 2017

It was an iconic goal, this generation's 'David O'Leary' moment, and Coleman said its impact has resonated beyond last summer's tournament.

"The moment (Robbie Brady's goal) went in it was a feeling that you can't really describe," Coleman told RTE Sport.

"I thought that tournament brought this bunch of lads even closer than we already were. I think that's why we're doing so well in this campaign.

“We created a bond over there and all that was down to that Robbie Brady goal I think.

"I think it's so important, team spirit. I can only speak for myself but I'm sure a lot of the lads will agree that we've all looked forward to meeting up this week.

"It's been a long time since we all met up in November. I couldn't wait to get back. We've a good bunch of lads, a good management team and we're all looking forward to this campaign."

On the night Robbie Keane was inducted into the Hall of Fame, Coleman described his own pride at wearing the armband.

Wales come to the Aviva Stadium for a crunch qualifier showdown on Friday night with their hosts top of Group D, and the Everton defender is hungry to sustain momentum.

"I've loved (the captaincy)," he said. "It's massive honour to get, taking over from a legend of the country like Robbie Keane was a big step. I just got on with it. It hasn't changed me in any way.

"I just keep doing the same things that I've done and as I said I've really enjoyed it.

"We're in a great position. It's a boring answer but we can only look to the next game. We cant take our eye off that. It's a massive game against Wales but I'd rather be sitting at the top of the group right now than chasing it like we have been doing in the past."