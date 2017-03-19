Robbie Brady was named the senior international player of the year at the FAI Football awards on Sunday night.

The Dubliner also scooped the goal of the year and young player of the year gongs after a memorable 12 months that culminated with his move back to the Premier League, and peaked on a memorable night in Lille.

It's Robbie's night - Brady is the Senior International Player of the Year #faifootballawards pic.twitter.com/4JNHbqLqpZ — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 19, 2017

Brady's header against Italy at Euro 2016 - a goal that sent the Republic of Ireland through to the knockout stages - entered Irish sporting folklore.

He scored a penalty in the 2-1 defeat to France that ended the journey but his displays in green didn't go unnoticed, with Burnley bringing the versatile defender back to the big time with a January swoop.

"It's a massive honour for me and for my family," Brady said. "This for me is a massive achievement. I'm over the moon."

Callum O'Dowda was named thew U21 player of the year, while Karen Duggan earned the women's top honour and Ireland's all-time highest goalscorer eRobbie Keane entered the Hall of Fame.

'Three' FAI International Football Awards

Senior International Player of the Year: Robbie Brady

Senior Women's International Player of the Year: Karen Duggan

Young International Player of the Year: Robbie Brady

'Three' International Goal of the Year: Robbie Brady v Italy

Under 21 International Player of the Year: Callum O'Dowda

Under 19 International Player of the Year: George Poynton

Under 19 Women's International Player of the Year: Roma McLaughlin

Under 17 International Player of the Year: Declan Rice

Under 17 Women's International Player of the Year: Saoirse Noonan

Under 16 International Player of the Year: Jordan Doherty

Under 16 Women's International Player of the Year: Tyler Toland

Under 15 International Player of the Year: Callum Thompson

Junior International Player of the Year: Stephen Kelly (Newmarket Celtic)

Intermediate Player of the Year: Mark Horgan (Avondale United)

Football For All International Player of the Year: Paul McMahon (Football For All Under 19 Squad)

FAI School's International Player of the Year: Conor McCarthy (Scoil Mhuire ages Smal, Blarney)

FAI Colleges & Universities Player of the Year: Paul Rooney (Maynooth University)

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year: Daryl Horgan (Dundalk)

Hall of Fame: Robbie Keane

Special Merit: Dundalk FC

International Personality: John Hartson