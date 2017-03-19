Ireland will be without several key players for Friday's clash with Wales as a further six players have been ruled out of Martin O'Neill's squad.

With Shane Duffy already out of contention as he recovers from a broken foot, the FAI confirmed this evening that the Republic of Ireland squad has been reduced down to 28 players ahead of Friday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark has been ruled out with a knee injury, while Harry Arter will also miss out due to a calf complaint.

Uncapped Reading midfielder Liam Kelly will also miss out as he is struggling with a hamstring strain, while clubmate Paul McShane is also ruled out, also with a hamstring concern. Ipswich forward David McGoldrick is also missing with a knee injury, while Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot has a knee issue.

Midfielder Wes Hoolahan came off injured for Norwich at the weekend but the attacking midfielder joined up with the squad on Sunday evening.

Robbie Brady will remain with the squad in spite of being suspended for the Wales game, as he will be available for the friendly against Iceland on Tuesday, 28 March.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Keiren Westwood, Colin Doyle.

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce, John O'Shea, Andy Boyle, John Egan, Stephen Ward.

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady, Glenn Whelan, James McCarthy, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Conor Hourihane, David Meyler, Eunan O'Kane, Wes Hoolahan, James McClean, Jonathan Hayes, Daryl Horgan, Callum O'Dowda.

Forwards: Jonathan Walters, Shane Long, Daryl Murphy, Kevin Doyle.