An eight-minute, second half hat-trick from Barry McNamee ensured Derry City secured an impressive 4-0 win over Drogheda United to make made it four wins in a row in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The Candystripes upped the ante after the break and McNamee in particular ran riot as the 25-year-old became the first City player to score a hat-trick since Rory Patterson's treble back in 2014.

Patrick McEleney hit a stunning brace as Dundalk returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 win over a St Patrick’s Athletic side who look to be in serious trouble.

Former Pat’s striker Ciaran Kilduff put Dundalk into a half-time lead but the second half was all about the brilliance of McEleney, his quickfire brace bringing his tally for the season to four.

The result moves Dundalk into third place ahead of their eagerly awaited clash with Cork City next weekend and leaves Pat’s deep in trouble at the bottom of the table with just one point from their opening five games.

Kieran Sadlier's third goal in as many games proved the winner at the Showgrounds as Sligo Rovers picked up their first win of the season with a labourious 3-2 win over Bray Wanderers.

Gary McCabe had put the away side into the lead following some calamitous defending in the Sligo area just three minutes in.

Another defensive mis-hap restored parity after 26 minutes when Derek Foran put the ball past his own goalkeeper, while the home side took the lead for the first time two minutes later when Chris Kenny netted his maiden competitive goal for the Bit O'Red.

The busy McCabe showed his class eight minutes from the break when his wonderful free-kick made it 2-2.

But Rovers were not to be denied the points as Sadlier's magnificent set piece from 25 yards in the second half won the full quota of points for the westerners.

A Rodrigo Tosi header twenty minutes from time spared Limerick from suffering a second home defeat in a row as Finn Harps picked up a deserved point on Shannonside.

Sean Houston had opened the scoring for the visitors who were worthy of their away point at the Markets Field.

