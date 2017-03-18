Kieran Sadlier's third goal in as many games proved the winner at the Showgrounds as Sligo Rovers picked up their first win of the season with a labourious 3-2 win over Bray Wanderers.

Gary McCabe had put the away side into the lead following some calamitous defending in the Sligo area just three minutes in.

Another defensive mis-hap restored parity after 26 minutes when Derek Foran put the ball past his own goalkeeper, while the home side took the lead for the first time two minutes later when Chris Kenny netted his maiden competitive goal for the Bit O'Red.

The busy McCabe showed his class eight minutes from the break when his wonderful free-kick made it 2-2.

But Rovers were not to be denied the points as Sadlier's magnificent set piece from 25 yards in the second half won the full quota of points for the westerners.

Sligo came into this game having conceded an average of three goals per game in their opening four outings. Their defensive frailties were highlighted once more in the third minute when Bray were gifted an early lead.

Indecision in the Rovers back line lead to a mix-up between Tobi Adebayo-Rowling and goalkeeper Shaun Patton as a hesitant rearguard failed to deal with Aaron Greene's cross from the right.

Adebayo-Rowling's indecisive clearance landed on the foot of McCabe who was left with a simple close-range finish against his old club.

Sadlier's pace and skill was a positive for the home team throughout. After Adebayo-Rowling and John Russell had tested Seagulls' keeper Peter Cherrie with long range efforts, it was Sadlier who hit the woodwork in the 25th minute following a mazy run and twisting shot which came back off the bottom of the post.

Sadlier was involved a minute later as another former Sligo man, Foran, turned the ball into his own net.

Cherrie looked as if he had the situation under control as he arrived to claim Sadlier's cross from the left.

However, in his efforts to clear the ball to safety, Foran seemed to mis-judge the flight of the ball and instead could only knock it past his own stranded net minder to level proceedings.

Bray were caught out again two minutes later as the Connacht men took the lead. Again Sadlier was the catalyst as Wanderers failed to clear a dangerous cross from the former Irish underage intentional.

Possession falling to the waiting Kenny who lashed the ball home from ten yards for his first goal for the club.

Rovers' lead lasted just ten minutes as the goals continued to come. McCabe was tripped by the over-eager Mick Leahy right on the boundary of the 18-yard-box before he whipped an unstoppable right footed attempt into Patton's top corner for his brace.

Both camps continued to press and Kenny almost had his second on the stroke of half-time but was unable to divert the ball inside the near post after Cherrie spilt another Sadlier shot.

Greene and Russell made either keeper work during the initial exchanges during a scrappy second period. But it was the industrious Sadlier who put Sligo into the lead for a second time after 54 minutes. His bullet of a free-kick from 25 yards flew past Cherrie's out-stretched arm for his third goal in as many games.

Rovers had to rely on a smart stop from Patton after 67 minutes when Liam Martin totally mis-cued his attempted clearance. Anto Flood couldn't take advantage however as the young goalkeeper showed a strong hand to Flood's low drive.

Jonah Ayunga was next to go close but could only find the side-netting after turning inside following a powerful run down the left.

Bray boss Harry Kenny introduced both Ger Pender and Ryan Brennan as they looked to salvage something from their trip west.

And Brennan should have at least tested Patton with a header eight minutes from time, while the Drogheda man's shot sneaked past the post just 90 seconds later.

Sligo Rovers: Shaun Patton; Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Mick Leahy, Liam Martin; Kieran Sadlier (Daniel Kearns 83), Chris Kenny (Gary Boylan 87), Craig Roddan, John Russell; Raffaele Cretaro (Mathew Stevens 88), Jonah Ayunga.

Bray Wanderers: Peter Cherrie; Ryan Robinson (Conor Earley 28), Conor Kenna, Derek Foran, Kevin Lynch; Aaron Greene, Mark Salmon, John Sullivan (Ryan Brennan 75), Dylan Connolly; Gary McCabe; Anto Flood (Ger Pender 83).

Referee: Paul Tuite.