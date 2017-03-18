An eight-minute, second half hat-trick from Barry McNamee ensured Derry City secured an impressive 4-0 win over Drogheda United to make made it four wins in a row in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The Candystripes upped the ante after the break and McNamee in particular ran riot as the 25-year-old became the first City player to score a hat-trick since Rory Patterson's treble back in 2014.

Drogheda will feel that they had more than enough chances to get something from the game, with striker Stephen Elliott in particular missing a host of clear-cut opportunities when the game was still in the balance.

City started on the front foot with McNamee going close but his header flew just wide.

The visitors should have taken the lead minutes later as Elliott broke the offside trap to race clear of the City defence, but he was denied by a super saved by goalkeeper Gerard Doherty.

Soon after, Elliott missed another glorious chance, this time the ex-Republic of Ireland striker failing to trouble Doherty with the goal at his mercy.

Those missed chances came back to haunt Drogheda, as Derry took the lead after 41 minutes; Joshua Daniels' cross found Ronan Curtis and he hooked home his first goal of the season.

In what was a disappointing second half for long periods, with Elliott again missing a golden chance to level things, Derry sparked into life and ended the game as a contest after 75 minutes as McNamee netted his first goal, before minutes later, firing home his second of the day.

The talented midfielder completed his hat-trick in outstanding fashion in the 83rd minute seeing his fantastic free-kick sail past Drogs keeper Stephen McGuinness.

Derry City: Doherty, Schubert, McBride, Barry, Jarvis; Daniels, Low (Holden 78), McEneff, Timlin (Boyle 64); McNamee, Curtis (Kennedy 78).

Drogheda United: McGuinness, Deasy, Buckley, Hyland, Thornton, G Brennan (McCaffrey 66), McGuigan, Kane, Elliott, Purdy, Elworthy (Byrne 57).

Referee: Ray Matthews.