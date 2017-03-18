Andrew Cunneen at Markets Field

A Rodrigo Tosi header twenty minutes from time spared Limerick from suffering a second home defeat in a row as Finn Harps picked up a deserved point on Shannonside.

In a game that brought about the first meeting of these sides since BJ Banda relegated Limerick back in 2015, five of the home side’s starting XI remained.

Martin Russell opted for three changes from Monday night’s disappointment against Bohemians. Dean Clarke, Chris Mulhall and Stephen Kenny came in for Lee-J Lynch, Chiedozie Ogbene and Ian Turner.

Paddy McCourt came in for Harps following their surprise 2-1 win in Inchicore, replacing Jonny Bonner.

The conditions were poor as a fierce wind dictated the opening stages but the first chance of the game fell to the hosts.

Stephen Kenny worked some space down the right before producing an in-swinging cross for Rodrigo Tosi. The Brazilian made decent contact but his header fell just wide of Ciaran Gallagher’s post.

Harps grew into the game as the half went on - with Paddy McCourt operating well from a central position. This game lacked a real spark, and unsurprisingly, the opening goal came via a mistake midway through the opening half.

Freddy Hall and Brendan Clarke have been locked in a goalkeeping battle since the opening day of pre-season. The former won out and has played in every game to date - despite some serious distribution problems. Hall’s poor footwork was the source of the mishap once again.

A relatively simple backpass should have been easy for the Bermuda native, but he played a pass straight into danger. Caolan McAleer picked off the pass before finding Sean Houston. Houston finished easily past a stranded Hall, into an empty net.

Limerick were rattled and didn’t really improve until the second half.

A Dean Clarke strike was the best the hosts could muster in the early stages, but substitutions would hold the key to this game. Lee-J Lynch, Ian Turner and Paul O’Conor came on midway through the second half.

It was a combination of these that led to the Limerick equaliser.

With twenty minutes left on the clock, Lee-J Lynch showed good feet in midfield before spotting Ian Turner on the right-hand side.

The ex-Cork winger took on Gareth Harkin before beating him for pace. Getting to the byline, Turner’s cross was inch perfect for the head of Rodrigo Tosi who nodded easily past Gallagher.

Limerick: Freddy Hall; Shaun Kelly, Tony Whitehead, Robbie Williams, Tommy Robson; Bastien Hery (Paul O’Conor, 70), Shane Duggan; Stephen Kenny (Ian Turner, 70), Chris Mulhall (Lee-J Lynch, 60) Dean Clarke; Rodrigo Tosi.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher; Damien McNulty, Killian Cantwell, Ciaran Coll, Gareth Harkin; Ciaran O’Connor (Eddie Dssane, 78), Paddy McCourt (Barry Molloy, 60), Sean Houston (Packie Malley, 90), Ethan Boyle, Caolan McAleer; Danny Morrissey.

Referee: J McLoughlin.