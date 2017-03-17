Paul McGrath has said the Republic of Ireland have nothing to fear when the Welsh come to town next week for a crunch World Cup qualifier.

Martin O’Neill’s men are top of Group D with four games played.

They’ve yet to lose a game having navigated tough away assignments in Austria, Serbia and Moldova, and another three points against neighbours Wales would leave them in a very strong position on the road to Russia.

McGrath, capped 83 times for his country, admitted Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale will be a concern, but he said the battling qualities that define this team can shine through once again.

“I think it’s two really, really good, committed teams going at it,” he said on The Late Late Show.

“The one factor is Bale, he’s obviously a world renowned player, but the Irish have always been fighters. I’d say Martin and Roy have done their homework. We’re at home – why should we be afraid of them? I think we can get a result.”

The Dubliner forged a reputation as one of Ireland’s greatest ever defenders with totemic performances at the heart of Jack Charlton’s defence.

Recounting the era-defining Italia 90 campaign and spectacular homecoming that greeted the players afterwards, McGrath said: "It was just amazing to see that many people come out. It was the English game that brought them out I think. It was lovely for us all."