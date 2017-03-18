SATURDAY

Bournemouth (14) v Swansea (16)

Bournemouth will check on the fitness of Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter (calf) and Junior Stanislas (groin).

Andrew Surman returns from suspension and Lys Mousset (hamstring) is also expected to be available. Tyrone Mings serves the second part of his five-match ban while Callum Wilson, Adam Federici and Rhoys Wiggins all continue their recoveries from knee injuries.

Martin Olsson (ankle) misses out for Swansea. Stephen Kingsley will deputise at left-back while Kyle Naughton replaces Angel Rangel (broken foot) on the other flank. Fernando Llorente has recovered from a dead leg and winger Jefferson Montero (hand and hamstring) rejoins the squad after nearly three months out.

Last season: Bournemouth 3 Swansea 2, Swansea 2 AFC Bournemouth 2

Last five league matches: Bournemouth L L L D W; Swansea L W L W L

Top scorers: Joshua King (Bournemouth) 11; Fernando Llorente (Swansea) 11

Match odds: H 6-5 A 21-10 D 5-2

Referee: Mike Dean

Crystal Palace (17) v Watford (13)

Crystal Palace will be without Patrick van Aanholt as the full-back is recovering from an ankle injury. Loanee Loic Remy is expected to return after the international break while Connor Wickham (above) and Pape Souare are still missing.

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue may miss out through illness, having missed training on Wednesday and Thursday due to a fever. Daryl Janmaat (groin) and Nordin Amrabat (ankle) are back in contention but Christian Kabasele and Ben Watson are still not fit.

Last season: Crystal Palace 1 Watford 2, Watford 0 Crystal Palace 1

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace W L L W W; Watford W W L D L

Top scorers: Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) 11; Troy Deeney (Watford) 9

Match odds: H 19-20 A 3-1 D 12-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Everton (7) v Hull (18)

Everton defender Leighton Baines is likely to be fit after recovering from a back injury.

James McCarthy is missing with a hamstring problem while Muhamed Besic (knee) is still working his way back to fitness. Striker Romelu Lukaku will start despite his refusal to sign a new contract.

Hull will be without ineligible striker Oumar Niasse, on loan from Everton, and midfielder Evandro (calf). Midfielder Markus Henriksen (shoulder) is back in training but is unlikely to feature. Michael Dawson (calf), Dieumerci Mbokani (hamstring) and Ryan Mason (head) are still out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Everton W D W L W; Hull W L D L W

Top scorers: Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20; Kamil Grosicki, Michael Dawson, Oumar Niasse, Adama Diomande & Abel Hernandez (Hull) 4.

Match odds: H 1-2 A 11-2 D 16-5

Referee: Paul Tierney

Stoke (9) v Chelsea (1)

Marko Arnautovic (illness), Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) and Wilfried Bony return to the Stoke squad. Glen Johnson (shoulder) remains out while Jack Butland returned to training this week as he steps up his recovery from a long-term ankle injury.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he has doubts over two players, although refused to reveal their identities. Victor Moses is in contention despite suffering a knock against Manchester United while David Luiz (knee) is expected to be available.

Last season: Chelsea 1 Stoke 1, Stoke 1 Chelsea 0

Last five league matches: Stoke L W L W D; Chelsea D W D W W

Top scorers: Peter Crouch (Stoke) 7; Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18

Match odds: H 9-2 A 6-10 D 3-1

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Sunderland (20) v Burnley (12)

Sunderland have suffered a blow with the news that defender Jan Kirchhoff (hamstring and knee injuries) has been ruled out for at least another four weeks. Jason Denayer returns after missing out against his parent club Manchester City, but Steven Pienaar (calf) remains a doubt.

Steven Defour is unlikely to be fit for Burnley. The Belgium international continued his recovery from a hamstring strain by playing 70 minutes of a midweek friendly but is short of match fitness.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is still out with a medial ligament injury and joins Dean Marney (also knee) on the sidelines.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Sunderland D W L L L; Burnley L D D L L

Top scorers: Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 14; Andre Gray (Burnley) 9

Match odds: H 6-4 A 2-1 D 9-4

Referee: Robert Madley

West Brom (8) v Arsenal (5)

Matt Phillips is out for West Brom with a hamstring injury and will be joined on the sidelines by James Morrison (ankle). Salomon Rondon could be recalled to the starting line-up after the striker was a second-half substitute in the defeat to Everton.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) faces a fitness test for Arsenal. Danny Welbeck (above) and Alex Iwobi have overcome illness but Kieran Gibbs is a doubt with an unspecified knock, while Mohamed Elneny (ankle) and Santi Cazorla (Achilles) are out.

Last season: Arsenal 2 West Brom 0, West Brom 2 Arsenal 1

Last five league matches: West Brom W D W L L; Arsenal W L L W L

Top scorers: Jose Salomon Rondon & Gareth McAuley (West Brom) 7; Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 21

Match odds: H 7-2 A 7-10 D 3-1

Referee: Neil Swarbrick

West Ham (11) v Leicester (15)

West Ham skipper Mark Noble is ruled out due to a dead leg. Winston Reid will take over as captain while Sam Byram could be recalled at right-back with Cheikhou Kouyate moving into midfield.

Andre Ayew is set to start after scoring as a substitute at Bournemouth, but Angelo Ogbonna (knee) and Diafra Sakho (back) are out.

Leicester's January signing Molla Wague is out for the season with a dislocated shoulder. Nampalys Mendy is rated as 50-50 to return from a knee injury, which saw him miss the Champions League win over Sevilla.

Last season: Leicester 2 West Ham 2, West Ham 1 Leicester 2

Last five league matches: West Ham W D D L L; Leicester L L L W W

Top scorers: Robert Snodgrass & Michail Antonio (West Ham) 9; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 9

Match odds: H 13-10 A 21-10 D 23-10

Referee: Roger East

SUNDAY

Man City (3) v Liverpool (4)

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany (knee) is hoping to earn a recall, having made just six appearances all season. Striker Gabriel Jesus (foot) and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Liverpool are hoping forward Roberto Firmino will be fit following a groin injury, although striker Divock Origi is a doubt after missing training. Dejan Lovren is ready to return to the squad but Daniel Sturridge (hip) and Jordan Henderson (foot) are both sidelined.

Last season: Liverpool 3 Man City 0, Man City 1 Liverpool 4

Last five league matches: Man City W W W W D; Liverpool L W L W W

Top scorers: Sergio Aguero (Man City) 24; Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 12

Match odds: H 1-1 A 5-2 D 13-5

Referee: Michael Oliver

Middlesbrough (19) v Man Utd (6)

Interim head coach Steve Agnew is hoping to have Bernardo Espinosa and Rudy Gestede (both hamstring) available for his first game in charge of Middlesbrough.

Adlene Guedioura is available after being cup-tied last weekend, but George Friend (calf), Daniel Ayala (hamstring) and Calum Chambers (foot) are out.

Suspended Manchester United duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera will be joined on the sidelines by injured midfielder Paul Pogba (hamstring). Daley Blind (head) is a doubt and captain Wayne Rooney's availability is unclear after sustaining a training ground knock.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Middlesbrough D L D L L; Man Utd D D W W D

Top scorers: Alvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) 7; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 26

Match odds: H 6-1 A 4-7 D 13-5

Referee: Jon Moss

Tottenham Hotspur (2) v Southampton (10)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will make late decisions on Kyle Walker (ankle) and Victor Wanyama (knock). Harry Kane (ankle), Danny Rose (knee) and Erik Lamela (hip) are all out but Mousa Dembele (above) is available again after recovering from an ankle problem.

Southampton boss Claude Puel will choose from an unchanged squad. Charlie Austin (shoulder) is close to resuming training and Jeremy Pied (knee) is also making good progress. Alex McCarthy, Matt Targett and Virgil Van Dijk are still out injured.

Last season: Tottenham Hotspur 1 Southampton 2, Southampton 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur D W L W W; Southampton W L L W W

Top scorers: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 24; Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) 10

Match odds: H 4-6 A 9-2 D 5-2

Referee: Andre Marriner