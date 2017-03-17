Daryl Horgan is braced for a red-hot Lancashire derby as Preston North End look to maintain their late push for the play-offs.

The Republic of Ireland winger has been in brilliant form for the Lilywhites, making a seamless transition to life in the Championship since his winter move from Dundalk.

Having been included in Martin O'Neill's provisional squad ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Wales next week, Horgan is desperate to stay on an upward curve, and ready for a fiery Ewood Park collision on Saturday lunchtime.

"Any derby that I’ve played in, it always has that bit of unexpectedness and anything can happen,” he told the club's website. said.

“Blackburn are having a tough time at the minute but got a good result against Fulham on Tuesday, so they’ll be right up for it.

“There’s a new manager with new ideas, so that’ll help them, but hopefully we can play the game as it is as opposed to getting too soaked up in the derby atmosphere and pick up the three points that we need.

“Both teams have a lot to play for. It’ll be a tight game and Tony Mowbray is a very experienced manager, he’s been around the block and he seems to have them playing well and confident.

“I suppose similarly to ourselves, they have to win to keep pushing themselves away, and we have to win to try to push ourselves up.

“It’s going to be a tough game, but it’s two teams that really, really need the points and hopefully we can get them.”

Horgan's star has risen spectacularly over the last 12 months.

After starring in Dundalk's incredible Europa League run and helping them to a third Airtricity League Premier Division title on the bounce, Preston came calling.

He hasn't looked back, and with international recognition another reward for his eye-catching displays, the 24-year-old is on the crest of a wave.

“It’s brilliant to know that they are keeping an eye," Horgan said of the Irish management team.

"Obviously, with the Irish contingent here they nearly have to, there’s so many.

“It’s good, but at the end of the day it doesn’t overly matter, you have to be doing your job no matter what and thankfully they think I am, and they’ve put me in the 39-man squad.

“I’m delighted to be named in that provisional squad, there’s no guarantee that I’ll be in the 23 but to be up in that group, I’m delighted. It’s a huge honour to be anywhere near your international set-up.”