Manchester United will play Belgian side Anderlecht in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Manager Jose Mourinho will be relieved that it will be a short trip for United this time following their narrow last-16 win over Russian side Rostov.

The first leg will take place in Brussels on April 13, with the second match at Old Trafford a week later.

Europa League quarter-final draw

Anderlecht v Manchester United

Celta Vigo v Genk

Ajax Amsterdam v Schalke 04

Olympique Lyon v Besiktas