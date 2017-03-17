Leicester City will take on Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, while Barcelona and Juventus will clash in a rerun of the 2015 final.

The Premier League champions, who have been rejuvenated under new manager Craig Shakespeare, defeated Sevilla on Tuesday night in a thrilling second leg and will again face Spanish opposition in the form of the 2014 La Liga champions

The Foxes will first visit the Vicente Calderon before welcoming Diego Simeone's men to Leicester.

Champions League holders Real Madrid will travel to the Allianz Arena for the first leg of their mouth-watering clash with Bayern Munich, while Barcelona, who squeezed through in dramatic circumstances in their round-of-16 tie against Paris Saint Germain, will take on Juventus.

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have been pitted against Manchester City’s conquerors Monaco for a place in the last four.

The first leg ties will be played on April 11 and April 12, while the second legs will be played the following week on April 18 and April 19.

Quarter-final draw:

Atletico Madrid v Leicester City

Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

Juventus v Barcelona