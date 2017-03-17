Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has launched an scathing attack on Jose Mourinho, questioning whether the Portuguese is up to the demands of the job.

Keane was speaking as a pundit on ITV after United's lethargic 1-0 win over Rostov in the Europa League second leg where Mourinho used his post-match press conference to complain about his side's crammed fixture list.

The boss said United's run of games, which will see them play on Monday, Thursday and Sunday this week, proves United have "enemies".

But Keane ridiculed that opinion, saying: "'I've never heard so much rubbish in my life. Why do we have to listen to that garbage?

"It's just utter nonsense what he's talking about. He's manager of Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs on the planet. The squad he's got, the players, and he keeps moaning about fixtures and fatigue.

"We were just looking at some of the cup draws they've had. They've had an easy ride in the cups, some good draws, a lot of home draws. The guy's talking absolute nonsense. I've never heard so much rubbish in my life.

"Maybe the club's too big for him. He can't deal with all these demands at the match, what matches? Man United reserves could have won that game tonight. I'm sick to death of him."

United's move into the quarter-final - enhancing their prospect of Champions League qualification for next season - came at a cost as Paul Pogba and Daley Blind picked up injuries.

Defender Marcos Rojo also appeared to be running on empty and was seen eating a banana passed to him by Ashley Young in the second half in a bid to increase his energy levels.

But Keane believes that was all for show.

"He's talking about the player collapsing," Keane added. "That was easier than a training session - 11 v 11 on the training pitch, that was easier than that.

"And he's talking about players collapsing. What rubbish. I've seen players maybe get Jaffa Cakes passed onto the pitch, so I wasn't surprised a player was looking for some sort of food but I think they made a bigger drama than what it was.

"He's got other staff. One of the fitness coaches could have come on with that, the medical staff. He's passing it on to Ashley Young, he's passing it on. I think that was all staged, without a shadow of a doubt."