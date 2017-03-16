Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, Tallaght Stadium, 5pm

Table-toppers Cork City travel to the capital hoping to extend their winning record in the Airtricity League Premier Division to five games, while the home side have won two and lost two of their opening four games.

Team news

Cork City’s Greg Bolger is a major doubt for the game after sustaining an ankle injury in the win over Sligo Rovers on Monday night.

However, John Kavanagh, Alan Bennett and Stephen Dooley are all back in contention for the Leesiders.

Gaffer talk

Speaking ahead of the game, City boss John Caulfield said: “The league hasn’t even really started yet, so for us it is just about performing every week.

“We are playing a team that feel they can win the league, so it is going to be a big challenge for us. What we have to do is focus on each match. We see ourselves as one of the challengers and we want to be there at the end of the season.”

Bohemians v Galway United, Dalymount Park, 7.45pm

Bohemians will be bidding to build on their win against Limerick on Monday night, while Galway United have picked up just a single point from their first four league encounters.

Team news

Ian Morris, who was forced off on Monday night with an ankle injury, is a doubt for Bohemians.

Long-term absentees Izzy Akinade (recovering from surgery to have his spleen removed) and Eoin Wearen (cruciate) remain sidelined.

Galway United travel to Dalymount Park without the injured trio of Paul Sinnott (ankle), Padraic Cunningham (hamstring) and Gavan Holohan (hand).

Gaffer talk

Bohs boss Keith Long is refusing to underestimate the visitors and said: "Galway are a full-time outfit with a full-time manager.

"They know they need to start picking up points soon, but it's up to us to make sure they don't do so here against us.

"We'll be right at it. We won't have to guard against complacency after two wins.”

Shane Keegan wasn’t too dispirited by Monday’s lost to Shamrock Rovers and said: "We went toe-to-toe with Shamrock Rovers and gave as good as we got and we were very unlucky not to get something out of it.

"We're not happy, but at the same time, the players do realise that they played well against one of the top sides in the country and that has given them confidence. We're trying to turn the good performances into points now.

"Bohemians, given their current form, isn't going to easy. They've won their last two games against teams as strong as Limerick and Bray Wanderers, so they're going to be flying and brimming with confidence."