Robbie Brady, Seamus Coleman and Jeff Hendrick have been nominated for the Senior International Player of the Year award ahead of Sunday’s 'Three' FAI International Football Awards.

This year's ceremony - which will be the 27th overall – takes place in RTE studios and has been extended to an hour and a half with live coverage on RTE2 from 8:00pm, where the nominees will be joined by special guests and the Republic of Ireland men's senior squad.

There is one new category added with 'Colleges/Universities International Player of the Year' recognising the best players to feature for Greg Yelverton's team last year.

The recipients of the 'Hall of Fame' and 'International Personality' awards will be revealed on the night of the ceremony, while Dundalk have been selected as winners of the 'Special Merit Award' following their terrific season in 2016.

2016 'Three' FAI International Football Awards Nominees

Senior International Player of the Year

Robbie Brady

Seamus Coleman

Jeff Hendrick

Young International Player of the Year

Robbie Brady

Shane Duffy

Jeff Hendrick

Senior Women's International Player of the Year

Karen Duggan

Aine O'Gorman

Stephanie Roche

International Goal of the Year

Robbie Brady v Italy (UEFA EURO 2016)

Wes Hoolahan v Sweden (UEFA EURO 2016)

James McClean v Austria (2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year

Andy Boyle

Daryl Horgan

Sean Maguire

Special Merit Award

Dundalk

Under 21 International Player of the Year

Harry Charsley

Josh Cullen

Callum O'Dowda

Under 19 International Player of the Year

Colm Deasy

George Poynton

Connor Ronan

Under 19 Women's International Player of the Year

Lucy McCartan

Roma McLaughlin

Amanda McQuillan

Under 17 International Player of the Year

Canice Carroll

Jayson Molumby

Declan Rice

Under 17 Women's International Player of the Year

Sadhbh Doyle

Leanne Kiernan

Saoirse Noonan

Under 16 International Player of the Year

Aaron Bolger

Jordan Doherty

Lee O'Connor

Under 16 Women's International Player of the Year

Megan Mackey

Carla McManus

Tyler Toland

Under 15 International Player of the Year

Sean Brennan

Adam Idah

Callum Thompson

Junior International Player of the Year

David Hoban

Stephen Kelly

Danny O'Neill

Intermediate Player of the Year

Peter Doherty

Mark Horgan

Andy McNulty

FAI School's International Player of the Year

Shane Hanney

Conor Kane

Conor McCarthy

FAI Colleges/Universities International Player of the Year

Matthew Connor

George Poynton

Paul Rooney

Football For All International Player of the Year

Luke Evans

John Farrell

Paul McMahon