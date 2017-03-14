Derry City manager Kenny Shiels insists it’s far too early to start talking about title challenges for the Candystripes, despite their 3-1 victory over league champions Dundalk.

Derry came from behind to see off Dundalk at Maginn Park as Nathan Boyle levelled just before half-time and Barry McNamee and Ryan McBride both scored in the second half to give the home side a thoroughly deserved victory.

Shiels' side have claimed victory in all three of their SSE Airtricity Premier Division games this season and in a run that stretches back to last season, have now won seven games in a row.

That kind of form has sparked off talk of a title push around Derry but Shiels claims that it’s far too early for such talk and that his side still have plenty to prove.

“We’ve done nothing yet, we’ve just won three games,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“Even though we’ve won seven league games on the bounce, we’ve done nothing in terms of achieving anything.

“You look at what Dundalk has achieved and you might think we’ve won a cup but we can’t think that’ way.”

For Shiels all the focus is on the next game when his side welcome Drogheda to Maginn Park on Saturday and he’s hoping for another sold out crowd.

“We’ve got to think that we keep our feet on the ground,” he said. “We look forward to the next game which is Drogheda and hopefully the people will come out and support us on Saturday.”