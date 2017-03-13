Limerick 0 Bohemians 1

Andrew Cunneen at Markets Field

Bohemians made it back-to-back wins in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division thanks to a 1-0 win over Limerick FC at Markets Field.

Dinny Corcoran’s goal was the difference between the two sides – he bagged a ferocious strike just five minutes into the second half.

After last Friday’s spirited showing against champions Dundalk, Limerick were a shadow of themselves in the opening half.

Sloppy in possession, a poor touch in midfield saw Corcoran clean through on goal. The striker, fresh off the back of an excellent performance against Bray Wanderers, somehow shot wide of Freddy Hall’s goal - much to the relief of the big home crowd.

Bohs were both resolute in defence and creative going forward. Keith Ward constantly found pockets of space in behind Hery and Duggan - putting dangerous balls in the box time after time.

The hosts did come into the game as the half went on. Ian Turner tormented Lorcan Fitzgerald on Limerick’s right flank in the opening half hour producing their best effort of the first 45 when he cut in from the right and powered a drive towards goal. The impressive Shane Supple denied the former Cork City winger the opener.

A blow for the Gypsies arrived on 25 minutes when an injury forced Ian Morris off. He was replaced by Oscar Brennan.

After his miss in the first half, Corcoran redeemed himself shortly after the restart. An initial cross from the left was poorly controlled at the back post, giving Paddy Kavanagh possession on the corner of the box.

He looked up and found Corcoran in the centre of the box to smash home first time. It was no less than the visitors deserved.

A flurry of late attacks from Limerick couldn’t produce an equaliser. Rodrigo Tosi had the best opportunity for the hosts. Good work from Ian Turner down the right found the Brazilian at the back post but Shane Supple was across to deny him a fourth goal of the season. The Bohs stopper was superb throughout - claiming crosses under intense pressure.

Limerick: Freddy Hall; Shaun Kelly, Tony Whitehead, Robbie Williams, Tommy Robson; Shane Duggan; Ian Turner (Stephen Kenny, 86), Lee-J Lynch (Chris Mulhall, 65), Bastien Hery, Chiedozie Ogbene (Dean Clarke, 65); Rodrigo Tosi.

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Dan Byrne, Robert Cornwall, Lorcan Fitzgerald; Ian Morris (Oscar Brennan, 26), George Poynton; Paddy Kavanagh, Keith Ward (Kaleem Simon, 86), Jamie Doyle; Dinny Corcoran.

Referee: Anthony Buttimer (Cork).