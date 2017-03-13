Derry City 3 Dundalk 1

Derry City made it three Premier Division wins from three games and in doing so inflicted Dundalk's first defeat of the season.

Kenny Shiels' men rolled their sleeves to come from behind at Maginn Park and deservedly see off the champions.

City had the first chance on three minutes as Ronan Curtis' run and cross down the left found Harry Monaghan at the back post, but his effort on the slide flashed just wide.



Dundalk started to get more possession and they went close to breaking the deadlock on 15 minutes but City keeper Gerard Doherty did well to keep John Mountney's teasing delivery out.

Mountney's resulting corner was on the money and Dane Massey got half a yard away from Aaron Barry and his glancing header flew into the net.

City had another good chance to level things on 32 minutes but after a super passing move ended with McEneff's through ball released Barry McNamee, but he was unable to get the ball under control when well placed inside the box and the chance was gone.

Moments later another Mountney corner caused problems but Paddy Barrett's towering header flashed wide.

Derry levelled things on 44 minutes after Dean Jarvis feed Nathan Boyle, who showed great skill to get half a yard inside the box before coolly slotting the ball home past Dundalk keeper Gabriel Sava.

A super run on the cross by right-back Sean Gannon found Ciaran Kilduff at the back post, but header close range header failed to trouble Doherty.

Dundalk brought on front man Tommy Stewart just after the hour mark and the ex-City striker should have done better minutes later but he blasted over from the edge of the box.

City took the lead on 71 minutes after a some clever play by McEneff, ended with the midfielder's long range strike only parried away by Sava and the alert Barry McNamee was on hand to blast home high into the net.

Derry added a third on 86 minutes as Nicky Low's right wing corner found a towering Ryan McBride, who out-jumped Sava to head home and spark wild celebrations

Derry City: Doherty, Whiteside, McBride, Barry, Jarvis; Monaghan (Daniels 90), McEneff, Low, McNamee; Curtis, Boyle (Kennedy 90).

Dundalk: Sava. Gannon, Gartland, Barrett, Massey; Mountney (Kinsella 80), Clifford, Benson, Duffy (McMillan 76); McEleney, Kilduff (Stewart 61).

Refere: P McLaughlin (Donegal).