Bray 2-1 Drogheda

Bray Wanderers moved level on points with Dundalk and Derry City in second place in the Premier Division with a 2-1 win over Drogheda United at the Carlisle Grounds.

Early goals from Aaron Greene and Dylan Connolly had the Seagulls seemingly cruising, but an immediate reply from Ciaran McGuigan teed up a fiesty and competitive encounter on the seaside.

Drogheda captain Luke Gallagher was sent off 25 minutes from time for a pair of second-half bookings, but the Boynesiders remained competitive to the end and could have nicked a draw.

The visitors started strongly and midfielder Jake Hyland thought he'd given his side a second-minute lead after Cherrie parried a Gareth McCaffrey free kick only for Seagulls captain Conor Kenna to hook the ball off the line.

They weren't long in regretting the miss as, two minutes later, Bray striker Aaron Greene cut inside onto his stronger left foot and unleashed a rocket that was too quick for Stephen McGuinness to get a hand to.

Bray almost doubled their lead four minutes later as Kevin Lynch's scuffed corner kick rolled across the face of goal and bounced just beyond the late-arriving John Sullivan, who had scored in similar circumstance during Friday's 3-2 loss at St Patrick's Athletic.

The Seagulls got the second goal their play warranted just before the midway point in the first half as Greene lofted a ball in for Connolly, who lifted the ball over the advancing McGuinness.

Drogheda pulled one back immediately as Marc Griffin swung a corner deep into the Bray box. McGuigan's tussle with Flood may have been legally dubious, but there was no doubt about the beautiful half-volley that flew into the top corner.

Bray's control of the game continued after the break, and Flood was inches away from connecting with Greene's cross after a good run down the right from the former Ireland under-21 international.

Gareth McCaffrey came close to levelling the scores with a brilliant piece of individual play as he received the ball in isolation high up the field, beat Lynch for pace and shot from a tight angle, but Cherrie got down to save at his near post.

And moments later Drogs captain Gallagher saw red for two yellow cards, the former Burnley trainee cutting down Dylan Connolly wide on the left to leave Neil Doyle with little option.

Greene should have settled the tie five minutes later as he received the ball six yards out and lashed the ball at goal, but McGuinness was able to get his body in the way.

Mahon introduced creative midfielders Thomas Byrne and Sean Thornton in a bid to salvage a draw, and the latter went close when he met a Griffin corner but his effort was straight at Cherrie.

It proved the final chance for the Boynesiders, and Connolly almost added a third in the final minute only to be denied brilliantly by McGuinness.

Bray Wanderers: Peter Cherrie; Ryan Robinson (Conor Earley 65), Derek Foran, Conor Kenna, Kevin Lynch; John Sullivan, Keith Buckley (Mark Salmon 69), Gary McCabe (Ryan Brennan 79); Dylan Connolly, Aaron Greene, Anto Flood.

Killester United: Stephen McGuinness; Colm Deasy, Luke Gallagher, Ciaran McGuigan, Conor Kane; Ryan McEvoy, Jake Hyland, Sean Brennan (Sean Thornton 74), Gareth McCaffrey (Thomas Byrne 71), Adam Wixted (Lloyd Buckley 65); Marc Griffin.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).