Galway United 1-2 Shamrock Rovers

Gary Shaw's brace sealed a win on the road for Shamrock Rovers as the Hoops made it two wins from four in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The game had hardly settled into a rhythm before Shaw fired Stephen Bradley’s charges into the lead in the second minute, latching onto a clever through-ball played in by Ronan Finn that split the home defence.

Ronan Murray levelled it on 58 minutes when he popped up on the edge of the area to finish a counter-attacking move, despite his effort deflecting off a defender and in past the ‘keeper.

However, the good times wouldn’t last long for them as they were punished for some sloppy defending six minutes later.

Conor Winn punched clear a free-kick to the edge of his own area, but his defenders couldn’t complete the clearance and Shaw pounced from 18 yards out to win it.

Bray 2-1 Drogheda

Bray Wanderers moved level on points with Dundalk and Derry City in second place in the Premier Division with a 2-1 win over Drogheda United at the Carlisle Grounds.

Early goals from Aaron Greene and Dylan Connolly had the Seagulls seemingly cruising, but an immediate reply from Ciaran McGuigan teed up a fiesty and competitive encounter on the seaside.

Drogheda captain Luke Gallagher was sent off 25 minutes from time for a pair of second-half bookings, but the Boynesiders remained competitive to the end and could have nicked a draw.

Cork City 2-1 Sligo Rovers

Cork City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier Division after they battled back from a goal down to beat dogged Sligo Rovers 2-1 at Turner's Cross.

The Rebels were well on top in the opening half but couldn't crack a committed Sligo defence. The Bit O'Red grabbed an unlikely opener just past the hour mark when Kieran Sadlier made the most of a John Dunleavy mistake in front of the City box.

Rovers' lead wasn't long lived however as Steven Beattie restored parity within one minute. Sean Maguire then struck for his fourth league goal of the season 13 minutes from time as John Caulfield's men took full advantage of Dundalk's defeat to Derry who now sit three behind Cork with a game in hand.

Derry City 3-1 Dundalk

Derry City made it three Premier Division wins from three games and in doing so inflicted Dundalk's first defeat of the season.

Kenny Shiels' men rolled their sleeves to come from behind at Maginn Park and deservedly see off the champions.

Dane Massey headed the visitors in front after 14 minutes, but Natan Boyle equalised on the stroke of half-time and Barry McNamee and Ryan McBride goals in the second half have the Candystripes a sweet victory.

Limerick 0-1 Bohs

Bohemians made it back-to-back wins in the league thanks to a 1-0 win over Limerick FC at Markets Field.

Dinny Corcoran’s goal was the difference between the two sides – he bagged a ferocious strike just five minutes into the second half.

St Pat's 1-2 Finn Harps

Goals from Sean Houston and Ciaran O’Connor saw Finn Harps’ come from behind at Richmond Park to lift themselves three points clear of the relegation places with a first victory of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

A third defeat from four games means St Pat’s remain in the bottom three as their search for a first win of the campaign continues.

