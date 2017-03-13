New Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha reckons he will have no problem adapting to Scottish football - because he is a "world citizen", and said he's joined "the biggest club in Scotland".

The 46-year-old Portuguese coach has been unveiled as the 16th man to occupy the manager's office at Ibrox.

But he remains an unknown prospect for many of the supporters he is now charged with serving.

Having enjoyed an unassuming career as a goalkeeper, Caixinha has coached in a number of countries, including his homeland, Greece, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Having told Rangers TV the Gers are "the biggest club in Scotland", the former Santos Laguna boss believes his previous experiences around the globe will help him make his mark in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Speaking as he met the Scottish media for the first time in the Blue Room at Ibrox, he said: "I'm already adapted to (working in Britain). I'm a world citizen. When I arrived in Mexico, I'd never been there

"I knew nothing about Santos Laguna. I didn't even know anything about the Santos Laguna players, never mind the Mexican competition.

"But what I propose from now is to know the club in its deepest condition, from top to bottom. To know deeply the players because they are the main actors of this game, and to know the competition.

"So I'm here to work. I need to know all the opponents but I can't do that all at one time. For now I will focus on our team while respecting the next opponent, which is going to be Hamilton.

"I've already watched some of their matches. We're preparing everything and we'll keep going like this."