Martin O'Neill risks reigniting a selection row with Everton manager Ronald Koeman after he named injured midfielder James McCarthy in his provisional squad to face Wales on 24 March.

The move is likely to draw more ire from Koeman who said that the midfielder, who missed his side’s 3-0 victory over WBA at the weekend is struggling with an injury and was not expected to return to action within the next one-to-two weeks.

Ireland play Wales in 11 days’ time, however, and O’Neill confirmed that he has been talking to the player about the injury, revealing that McCarthy feels that he will be back to full training by the end of the week.

The Ireland manager was quick to mention the fact that McCarthy has had no involvement with the international squad for the last few months, so he is not expecting the Everton manager to blame Ireland for this particular set-back.

“If he is disappointed that he has another injury, I don’t think that we can be blamed for that,” said O’Neill, at this morning’s press conference.

“We haven’t had him for quite a few of months – Everton have had him – and I don’t think that they can attach any blame to us – although, you never know.

“I spoke to James the other day, and he’s actually feeling not too bad at all and I will keep in touch with him this week.

“He is hoping that he will be in full training at the end of the week, and then we will assess it after that, so we will see.”

Everton manager Koeman spoke about McCarthy’s injury over the weekend after the Ireland international was not named in the match-day squad.

“It’s painful for him and also for me because I like him and we want to progress with him,” said Koeman. “But every time we do that he has to take a step back.

“It’s not a big hamstring injury. He will be out for one or two weeks, but I’m really disappointed about it. We need to deal with his fitness and maybe play him 30-35 minutes like last week, then put him through recovery.

“We need to learn. I’m not a doctor but I want the best for him, it’s difficult. It’s another step back for the boy and that’s really disappointing.”

Everton play Hull City at the weekend and if McCarthy is again left out of the squad, it will surely make the midfielder a serious doubt for the Wales game the following Friday.