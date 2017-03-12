Barcelona were brought back to earth after their remarkable Champions League victory over Paris St Germain as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga on Sunday.

Joselu, on loan from Premier League side Stoke, opened the scoring for the hosts with just five minutes remaining of the first half at the Riazor.

Luis Suarez drew the defending champions level moments after the interval with his 21st league strike of the campaign, but Alex Bergantinos headed home Depor's winner with 17 minutes to go.

Barcelona's defeat was only their third in LaLiga this season and brought to an end a six-match winning streak in the division, a run which had seen them replace Real Madrid at the top of the table.