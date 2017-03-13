Galway United v Shamrock Rovers, Terryland Park, 7pm

Galway United secured their first point of the season on Friday night when they drew 1-1 against Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Unlucky United struck the woodwork on three occasions, but couldn't find the winning goal their play deserved and boss Shane Keegan will be hoping his players can kick on against Rovers, who were beaten at home by Derry.

Team news:

Galway Utd: Paul Sinnott (ankle) continues his recovery but won't be involved, while Kevin Devaney and Conor Melody are both doubts.

Shamrock Rovers: Graham Burke remains out of contention for Shamrock Rovers as the striker serves his final suspension for the three-match ban picked up on the opening day of the season for his red card in Dundalk. There is a slight doubt on the fitness of Trevor Clarke who went off with a shoulder injury in the Derry game last Friday.

Gaffer talk:

Shane Keegan (Galway Utd): “The Finn Harps performance gives us something to build on. What we need to do now is turn performances into points. We've been dominant in two of our opening three games. We created far more chances. We still only have a point.

"We would take a performance that might not be as good if we can pick up a result, we would take an ugly performance to yield some points against Shamrock Rovers on Monday."

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers): “We need to get back to our levels, we had a lot of the possession on Friday night but did not create enough. We need to have that spark in our game, we have the talent in the group and I expect us to show that on Monday at Galway United.”

Bray Wanderers v Drogheda Utd, Carlisle Grounds, 7:45pm

Drogheda United will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to the Carlisle Grounds to face Bray Wanderers.

The Drogs suffered their first defeat of the new season as they lost 4-1 at home to Cork City on Friday having finished the game with 10 men, and the depth of Pete Mahon's squad will be tested as the Drogs deal with injury and suspensions.

We will have a special guest at the Carlisle Grounds tomorrow night, Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill will be in attendance. — Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) March 12, 2017

Team news:

Bray: Team news to follow

Drogheda: Drogheda will be without the suspended Richie Purdy while Killian Brennan misses out through injury. Luke Gallagher is a doubt having required stitches around his eye on Friday, with Stephen Elliott (pictured) also struggling with a tight hamstring. Sean Brennan will return to the squad for the first time this season.

Gaffer talk:

Bray: To follow

Pete Mahon (Drogheda): "We picked up a few knocks on Friday along with the suspension so it'll be two or three changes for Monday but that's why it's a squad game. It's an opportunity for others to impress and force their way in.

"I think Bray have set their target for European football and it's a very strong squad that they've put together. By all accounts, they've been impressive to date and it'll be another tough game for us."

Cork City v Sligo Rovers, Turner's Cross, 7:45pm

Cork City will hope to continue their good start to the season on Monday night, as they welcome Sligo Rovers to Turner’s Cross.

City made it three wins from three on Friday night, with a 4-1 win away to Drogheda United. The visitors, meanwhile, picked up their first point of the season on Friday with a 1-1 draw at home to St Patrick’s Athletic.

Last season, the sides met on three occasions, with Sligo holding the upper hand. The sides played out two scoreless draws at The Showgrounds, either side of a 2-1 Sligo win on Leeside.

Team news:

Cork: Stephen Dooley, Jimmy Keohane, Alan Bennett and Seán Maguire will all be assessed ahead of the game. John Kavanagh is also back in training but won’t be considered for selection.

Sligo Rovers: Team news to follow

Gaffer talk:

John Caulfield (Cork City): “We probably have more attacking options this season and we are playing that way because we feel that teams will come down and sit back, so we need to open them up. We do a lot of work on forward play, but the main thing is that we have a lot of guys who can get goals, which does help.”

“It has been a good start for us. The supporters have only seen us at home once in the league and, while a Monday night isn’t ideal for people, we have had a good start and we are hoping that the fans will come out and support us again.

"I think this team is special and I think it is important that the fans get behind them right from the start, which I think they have done already, because we will need that if we are to be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.”

Derry City v Dundalk, Maginn Park, 7:45pm

Dundalk made it three wins from three on Friday night with a hard fought 1-0 victory over newly promoted Limerick at Oriel Park.

That victory added to the first two league wins which Stephen Kenny’s men have notched over Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers.

Derry are three points behind the pace setters but also have a 100 per cent record, also boasting an early win over the Hoops.

City will be hoping that the floodlights at Maginn Park behave themselves tonight following the debacle in the first "home" game of the season against Limerick, which was postponed due to a blackout.

Team News

Derry City: Having lost Ben Doherty and Rory Patterson on the opening night, Conor McDermott then picked up a knock in the USL and Lukas Schubert must save a one match ban following his red card on Friday night. Ronan Curtis and Aaron McEneff are also likely to miss out as they picked up injuries on Friday night. It was also clear that the defensive effort required by the ten men in the final quarter on Friday may take its tool, as Aaron Barry and Ryan McBride were stretching with every break in play in the closing stages.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers has recovered from his calf injury, while Chris Shields made his return as a substitute against Limerick, David McMillan should also figure after making the bench in Friday.

Dane Massey has returned to the squad after his calf strain, but Stephen O’Donnell (thigh) is ruled out. Seán Hoare (groin) is edging towards fitness but Monday may come too soon for him. Shane Grimes is a long-term absentee as he continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring tear.

Gaffer talk

Kenny Shiels (Derry City): “We believe in ourselves and the players have prepared. We look at Dundalk as the creme de la creme and it is a chance to play against that. We are not looking to go top of any league, we are looking to establish a solid position. Your season is your priority and that is the important thing.

“We are always meticulous in our preparation and we will continue to be, but there is a wee bit more to it when you are playing Dundalk, I am sure our supporters feel as well.”

Paddy Barrett (Dundalk centre-half): “They are all important wins. People get themselves up for Cork City games and Shamrock Rovers games and people think it’s hard to get up for the other games but I think we are a bit different compared to everyone else.

“We are fired up for every single game no matter who we play or where we play we want to win every week. Each game is important to us and we know the value of each win that we get.”

Limerick v Bohemians, Markets Field, 7:45pm

Keith Long will be hoping his buoyant Bohemians side can build on their first win of the season when they travel to the Markets Field to take on Limerick.

Bohs came from 2-0 down to beat Bray with goals from Dinny Corcoran (2) and Keith Ward getting the Dalymount side off the mark.

Team news:

Bohemians: Dan Byrne (ankle) returned to action ahead of schedule on Friday night and it is hoped he will be okay to continue.

Long-term absentees Izzy Akinade (recovering from surgery to have his spleen removed) and Eoin Wearen (cruciate) remain sidelined.

Gaffer talk:

Keith Long (Bohemians): "It's early in the season but it was still very important that we got up and running after two defeats. Bray had won their opening two games so it was a significant win for us.

"We want to build on Friday's result now but we know Limerick are another quality team. They've invested a significant amount of money in building a good squad, so it's going to be another tough game for us."

St Patrick's Athletic v Finn Harps, Richmond Park, 7:45pm

After being fortunate to secure their first point of the new League of Ireland Premier Division campaign against Galway United on Friday night, Finn Harps are on the road to Dublin to take on St Pat’s.

Saints were also without a point in the new season before taking a share of the spoils home from Sligo in the last round of games. Michael Barker’s second half goal secured a 1-1 draw for Liam Buckley’s side against in the Showgrounds.

Team news:

Finn Harps: Paddy McCourt (pictured) is a big doubt after coming off with coming off with a knee injury during Friday night’s game against Galway. And following Sunday morning's training session there are also concerns over Barry Molloy and Danny Morrissey.

St Pat's: Both Darren Dennehy and Aidan Keena remain out through suspension, otherwise Buckley has a full squad to select from.

Gaffer talk:

Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps): “We got a draw against Galway but we will have to play a lot better in order to get a result against Pat’s. Like ourselves they only got their first point on Friday night so Liam Buckley will have his players up to get a win against us” Horgan said.

Liam Buckley (St Pat's): “We’re still not quite where we’d want to be in relation to the level of performance but I couldn’t fault the effort of the players (on Friday) so I was happy from that side of things.

"Harps have shown they have a strong goal scoring threat in their games so far this season so we know we’ll need to be fully concentrated if we’re to get a result.”